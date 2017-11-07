Report: Jill Scott to Divorce Once Again

R&B veteran Jill Scott is reportedly divorcing her husband, Mike Dobson after less than 18 months of marriage.

According to TMZ, Scott cites “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper.” She also says it would be “unsafe” for her to continue living with her husband and claims “irreconcilable differences” for ending the marriage.

Scott and Dobson married in June 2016, and according to Bossip, they have been living in separate homes since September 5.

Scott is reportedly asking a judge to enforce the couple’s prenuptial agreement.

Dobson has yet to respond to the filing.

Scott was previously married to DJ Lyzel Williams for six years until 2007. She was also engaged to her drummer John Roberts, with whom she shares an eight-year-old son named Jett. Jill and John split in 2009.