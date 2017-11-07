Canadian Duo 88GLAM Drop Self-Titled Debut Album; Unwraps New Video “Bali” Ft. Nav

Canadian duo 88GLAM (88 Camino & Derek Wise) top off several releases, including the successful “12,” by dropping their debut self-titled album today.

Signed to The Weeknd’s XO label, 88GLAM is a collaboration between two Toronto artists, Derek Wise and 88 Camino, who grew to appreciate each other’s style in the city’s late-night party scene. Their intro 13-song LP tackles topics about drugs, girls, and luxury cars and features an appearance from NAV and production from the likes of Murda Beatz, WondaGirl, AlexOnWeed, and VillaBeatz. The LP is the ideal soundtrack for a drug-addled, dimly lit party and an accomplished addition to the XO expanded universe.

Accompanying the album is a music video for the NAV-assisted “Bali,” the group’s second visual. Directed by 88GLAM & Cash, the clip finds all three young rappers flexing in front of luxury SUVs and partying in the club with their crew.

Watch the video for “Bali” ft. NAV:

Stream 88GLAM:

Derek Bissue (born December 11th, 1992) better known by his stage name Derek Wise, is a Canadian rapper born in the Scarborough region of Toronto, Canada. Wise began rapping at the age of 10 years old. Listening to an array of musical creatives spanning several genres helped him develop a sound that is natural in every setting; along with his command of rhythm and cadence, this is his greatest gift. Derek’s unstable upbringing and his mother playing the role of both parents taught Derek how to be independent and the ability to rise above any circumstance, which presently is a common theme in much of Derek’s music. His unique perspective is a result of his interests in classic mob movies and taste for culture.

Wise has fought through adversity and maintained a unique wave of monstrous releases in the past few months including his new 2017 debut project, INGLORIOUS available now at all digital retailers. His latest single and video, “Disconnected” received overwhelming acclaim from fans and press as it exemplified Derek’s distinct melodies. The video for “Disconnected” was a nominee for iHeartRadio’s MUCH MUSIC VIDEO AWARD for Best Hip Hop Video. The long-awaited INGLORIOUS project provides a vivid, cinematic look into the mind of Derek Wise but, its only the beginning.