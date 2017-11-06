Brian McKnight Drops Lyric Video For Sensual Ballad “10 Million Stars”

Brian McKnight reveals a lyric video for his beautiful ballad, “10 Million Stars,” a heartfelt gem equipped for any intimate moments.

“Every kiss, every caress / I give you my all, nothing wasted,” he sings. “Short of breath, and soaking wet / Way down in my toes, I can taste it.”

There are only a few artists that can help you create sultry moments in life, and McKnight is definitely on the list.

“10 Million Stars” is lifted from McKnight’s 13th studio album, Genesis, released back in February (2017).

Headed by other singles “I Want You” and “Forever,” created a warm, feel-good, and grown-and-sexy body of work which continues to make him a staple in an R&B lover’s musical collection.

Dive into sensuality with the “10 Million Stars” lyric video below: