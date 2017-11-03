TYuS Releases ‘Phases’ EP (Stream) And “Think About Me” Video

Warner Bros. Records signee TYuS releases his new EP, Phases, and supports the project with a music video for the song, “Think About Me.” In the dimly-lit clip, the singer, songwriter, and producer hit the streets to find his former Beau, and even goes as far as interrupting her conversation with another man and whisks her away. The two then rides around together, as well as walk the streets, while TYuS deliver his regretful lyrics.

‘Phases,’ which boasts six songs, was produced predominantly by Hit-Boy (Jay-Z, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar) and TYuS.

“My life in particular is always going through phases,” TYuS says about project’s title and creative vision. “Ever since I could remember, I was always moving from one phase to the next. That really influences the music. This is currently a growing phase for me. It’s time to go all in. So, that’s what I did on this EP.”

The Portland-born and Los Angeles-based singer has grown a steady buzz and strong following since his emergence on the scene in 2015, racking up more than 15 million Soundcloud plays and more than 90K followers. His 2016 EP, Never Forget, pulled in 8 million streams on Spotify and averaged 212K monthly listeners on the platform. Following his success and critical acclaim for Never Forget, TYuS relocated to Los Angeles this past summer and jumped into the studio with Hit-Boy to create Phases.

“He brought the sprinkles on top with a nice cherry,” smiles TYuS. “I usually recorded the majority of my work alone, but Hit-Boy added another level of creativity. He’s a young legend out here and a finisher. Years ago, when I was still recording in the garage, I remember punching up his tutorials on YouTube. He really played a big part in my musical life. It’s a surreal moment to bring everything full circle.”

