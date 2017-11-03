Diana Ross to Release Hits Album, ‘Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection’

Soul/R&B legend Diana Ross will celebrate her iconic legacy and accomplishments with the new album, ‘Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection.’ The 15-song collection includes some of her biggest hit recordings and will be released digitally on November 17 through Motown/UMe (pre-order).

‘Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection’ also includes a new dance/club remix of her #1 hit “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” which she says is a special gift to her fans.

“I send this special gift to you all. This collection of songs is from my heart to yours and I send my love and thanks and appreciation to you for my joyous amazing journey, it’s so much fun,” says Ms. Ross.

In addition to the project, Ross will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Music Awards on November 19, during which the show will pay tribute to her remarkable career. Diana Ross’ impact in music, film, television, fashion and popular culture is unprecedented. A renowned superstar, she is one of the most successful and influential recording legends and iconic entertainers of all time.

Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection track listing:

I’m Coming Out

More Today Than Yesterday

The Boss

It’s My House

Endless Love *

Upside Down

You Can’t Hurry Love **

Touch Me In The Morning

Love Hangover

Take Me Higher

It’s My Turn

Why Do Fools Fall In Love

Ain’t No Mountain High Enough

Reach Out And Touch (Somebody’s Hand)

Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – The ANMHE ‘Diamond Diana’ Remix

* with Lionel Richie

** with The Supremes