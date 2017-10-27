Patti LaBelle Taps Vivian Green, Ruben Studdard, & More For ‘Friends’ Holiday Album

Grammy Award-winning R&B/Soul legend Patti LaBelle announces the release of ‘Patti LaBelle and Friends – Home for the Holiday,’ due out November 24th and available for pre-order on October 27th. The 14-song album features songs from LaBelle, Vivian Green, Ruben Studdard, Tamela Mann, and introducing Jamar Jones.

‘Patti LaBelle and Friends – Home for the Holiday’ comes a decade after LaBelle’s first holiday project, 2007’s ‘Miss Patti’s Christmas.’ The collection features holiday favorites like “My Favorite Things” by Green, “Let It Snow” by Studdard, “Jesus King!” by Mann as well as other traditional holiday and spiritual songs like “Mary, Did You Know?” “The Christmas Song” and “Avé Maria.”

In addition to the new album, LaBelle is still promoting her first jazz album, Bel Hommage, released in May 2017. The second season of her cooking show, Patti LaBelle’s Place, will return on the Cooking Channel on November 26th. Also, Patti’s Good Life line, which is available at Walmart, will be introducing new items just in time for the holidays.

Patti LaBelle and Friends – Home for the Holidays: Track Listing: Pre-order Here!

1. My Favorite Things – Jamar Jones featuring Vivian Green

2. Don’t Save It All For Christmas Day – Patti LaBelle

3. Presence With Me – Ruben Studdard

4. Maybe Next Year – Vivian Green

5. Mary Did You Know? – Patti LaBelle

6. Let It Snow – Ruben Studdard

7. Brazilian Sleigh Bells – Jamar Jones

8. The Christmas Song – Vivian Green

9. O What A Night – Jamar Jones

10. Christmas Time Is Here – Jamar Jones, Patti LaBelle & Friends

11. Grown Up Christmas List – Patti LaBelle

12. Jesus King! – Patti LaBelle and Tamela Mann

13. Avé Maria – Ruben Studdard

14. Brahms Lullaby – Patti LaBelle