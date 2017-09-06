PREMIERE: Alex Vaughn – Gotta Have It

Indie R&B artist Alex Vaughn premieres the music video for her new single, ‘Gotta Have It,’ a record that documents the struggle between being content in life or going after your dreams.

In the clip, the DMV singer/songwriter/pianist elects to spend her night in the studio working on her craft instead of going out and getting “lit” with friends. Even with constant calls and text from her “best friend,” she ignores all outside interruptions to create music.

The record holds true to life for Alex, who received a full scholarship to the University of Hartford to study Classical Music, but dropped out to pursue her dream of becoming a recording artist.

Alex’s career has been steadily growing; she’s graced stages like New York’s infamous SOB’s, The Howard Theatre, The Fillmore, and various music festivals around the country.

In October 2015, Alex dropped her six track debut EP, ‘The 4pm Mix.’ Now back with ‘Gotta Have It,’ Alex is showing the industry nothing will get in her way of success. The record will appear on her forthcoming EP, ‘The Shift,’ slated to be released in November 2017. The project documents the evolution and changes young adults are going through, as they find their way to fulfilling their passions and ultimately living out their dreams.

All Streaming Services Link: https://song.link/us/i/1263315772