Kenny Lattimore unwraps the music video to his soul-stirring new single, “Push.”

In the clip, directed by Dale “Rage” Resteghini and starring actress and TV/radio personality Claudia Jordan, the R&B veteran paints a vivid picture of a man who realizes he has made a mistake by pushing away the love of his life.

Produced by Dra-kkar Wesley aka Madison, “Push” showcases an edgier side to the silky singer.

“The sound doesn’t conform,” explains Lattimore. “One of the things that I did think about was staying true to myself, and the other was the fact that I remember the eighties well. We wanted to create something contemporary and timeless.”

Lattimore’s upcoming 9th studio album, Vulnerable, available October 13, marks the first release under a new partnership between his Sincere Soul Records and Liger Enterprises. Liger is a full-service global entertainment company launched by music veteran Ron A. Spaulding and Major League Baseball Hall of Fame member Frank Thomas.