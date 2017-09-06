Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Calvin Richardson rolls out the pampering red carpet for his lady in his new music video for “Treat Her Right.”

In the clip, Calvin greets his woman at the door as she gets home from a long day of work. He welcomes her in for a foot rub and champagne before running a bubble bath for her. He also cooks dinner, gives her a massage and hangs out with her in bed for a relaxing and playful conversation.

“‘Treat Her Right’ is the secret ingredient to any relationship! It is what every woman wants and needs from their mate,” says Calvin.

Calvin’s upcoming project, All Or Nothing, slated for arrival on September 29, 2017, keeps to his mantra of heartfelt soul music.

“This album touches on everything – soul, R&B, and pop,” adds Calvin. “It has something for everyone – love, laughter, sex, dance, and romance. Best one yet!”

‘All Or Nothing’ follows 2014’s ‘I Am Calvin.’

Watch the heartwarming video for “Treat Her Right” below: