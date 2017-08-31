SZA Hints At Deluxe Version Of ‘CTRL’ Album

SZA’s currently on tour promoting her well-received debut album CTRL, the next video from the project being the Solange-directed video for “The Weekend.” But it seems the TDE songstress has some other things up her sleeve.

SZA recently tweeted a link to a short video of her rehearsing the choreography to a never before-heard song with the caption, “Man this video is literally shot n edited ..regret not putting it on the album . Das wat da delux is foe.”

See below:

Man this video is literally shot n edited ..regret not putting it on the album. Das wat da delux is foe ☺️ https://t.co/Avj0eQps4r — SZA (@sza) August 30, 2017

Aaaye, get it, SZA!

No word on when it’s coming, but no doubt, it’s coming. Who’s looking forward to a deluxe version of CTRL?