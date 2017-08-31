The wait is finally over…

Critically acclaimed R&B/soul singer and songwriter Daniel Caesar released his highly anticipated new full-length album, Freudian last week (Aug 25) and he also announced a North American tour.

Freudian consists of ten melodic and artfully arranged anthems, maintaining a “conversational” style as Caesar describes it. Among its ten tracks, Freudian boasts the simmering “Best Part” (feat. H.E.R.)—which is bound to be a fan favorite. Another album standout is the nearly impossible to stop humming, “Take Me Away” [feat. Syd], and of course, the smooth single “Get You.”

Regarding the album, Caesar states, “Freudian is a confessional. It’s about taking a look inward and trying to understand myself through my relationships. I’m really proud of what I’ve created with my friends. I’m more exposed than ever on this album, but also my most confident.”

Lose yourself in Caesar’s Freudian below and also see the Freudian tour dates, which will feature supporting act Snoh Aalegra. Purchase tickets HERE.