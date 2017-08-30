Watch The Trailer For TV One’s ‘Bobbi Kristina’ Biopic

After much talk, TV One has finally released the first trailer for its Bobbi Kristina Brown biopic, a controversial film about the life of music icon Whitney Houston’s often-troubled daughter, Bobbi Kristina.

The film will follow Bobbi Kristina’s life as she tries to find an identity in her mother’s superstar shadow, while managing her toxic relationship with boyfriend Nick Gordon (who many believe contributed to her death on July 31, 2015). She was found unconscious in a bathtub just six months before, just three years after her mother was found the same way. Gordon has since been named as the person legally responsible of her death.

Joy Rovis (“Stuck in the Middle”) stars as Bobbi Kristina Brown and “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star and singer/actress Demetria McKinney will play her mother, the late Whitney Houston. “The Wire’s” Hassan Johnson will play her father Bobby Brown, and Vivica Fox will play her aunt, Pat Houston.

And as if the casting wasn’t suspect enough, there’s much chagrin about whether or not the movie should have even been made in the first place. Judging form the comments underneath the trailer, some people think it’s too soon to make a movie about the 22-year-old’s life, and others think that Bobbi Kristina’s life doesn’t warrant a movie at all.

Watch the trailer below:

“Bobbi Kristina” premieres Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. on TV One.

What are your thoughts about the movie so far?