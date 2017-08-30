Friends of R&B singer Tweet, including Missy Elliott and Pastor Jamal H. Bryant (her boyfriend), are asking for prayers after the Southern Hummingbird was admitted to a hospital for blood clots.

“Sending prayers up for my sis @MS_HUMMINGBIRD who has blood clots in both lungs,” wrote Missy. “We are asking for your prayers for healing…Amen.”

Pastor Bryant’s took to Instagram with a more serious announcement while updating fans and followers. “ALERT,” he wrote. “I need your prayers for @tweet_ She’s been admitted in hospital for blood clots in both lungs & right arm! Doctors can’t trace it but God is a healer! Prayer still works…”

Tweet’s daughter, Shaneice Johnson, also posted a message on Instagram about her mother. “We are believing God for total recovery! She’s my world and I know she’s in God’s hands,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

It’s unclear when the health complications began for Tweet, who was very active on social media over the weekend, urging her followers to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. A day ago, she also posted a video about current political events, urging followers to “PAY ATTENTION.”

Our prayers go out to Tweet!