Mike Classic is a rapper/singer, producer and songwriter from Queens, NY whose 2016 KAui-produced single “Woosah” blew up the internet, even getting a cosign from Bryson Tiller with a repost.

He recently dropped the RonalD Reid-directed video, which features an unexpected twist – a sentiment that mirrors Mike’s multi-dimensional persona, as both a singer and rapper.

As told to The Source Magazine, who premiered the visual, Mike Classic says, “With this video I wanted to embody nonjudgmental love, and pure vibes. We tend to see people only skin deep , not knowing that change is a possibility with the proper people and proper surroundings. Sometimes all it takes is a conversation, sometimes a night out – in this case, a rhythm you can kickback & relax too. Woosah…”

Watch below:

“Woosah” is available for streaming and purchase now.

@MIKE_CLASSIC