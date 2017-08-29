“American Idol” winner Candice Glover and R&B Singer Chadd Black have become quite the duo, as they release their rendition of Rihanna and Bryson Tiller’s “Wild Thoughts.”

The pair has previously recorded “Love No Fear” featured on Black’s debut album Chillin in My Lane Vol 1, and covered “Don’t” by Bryson Tiller and “Hotline Bling” by Drake.

Glover (who is known for her powerful voice and a ballad-heavy collection of songs) shows fan another side on “Wild Thoughts.” In the clip, Candice and Chadd attend a hot pool party, where they each have there share of love interests to choose from.

Watch below: