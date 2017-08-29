CeeLo Green and CID Release Animated Video For “Believer”

Earlier this summer, CeeLo Green teamed up with Grammy-winning DJ & producer CID for the infectious and inspirational record, ‘Believer,’ and now there is a music video to support the song.

The animated visual takes viewers on a journey through an alternative reality filled with imagination and funk.

“For ‘Believer,’ we were tossing around ideas for a video with a light hearted feel to match the song, when the idea of animation came up,” states CID. “Watching yourself as a cartoon is really as amazing and funny as you would imagine.”

CeeLo adds about the record, “I don’t do EDM often, but when I do I do it with CID. We’re gonna make you a BELIEVER.”

The song and video arrive at a time when humanity needs to stand together and believe. The uplifting and positive lyrics of ‘Believer’ are exactly what the world needs right now – “This is for the Believers, Keep on fighting for love, Shine a light for your love”… “I know it ain’t easy, It’s hard to forget, But please don’t give up yet.”

Watch Believer below: