Toni Braxton’s return to the commercial airwaves is up on us.

Back in May (2017), the R&B veteran announced her new single ‘Deadwood,’ but she never released it from her vault. Seems that will change very soon.

Braxton was spotted over the weekend shooting a music video for ‘Deadwood’ with frequent collaborator, director Billie Woodruff.

“Had so much fun shooting @thunderstudios with my BFF @billewoodruff,” Braxton confirmed. “Such a fun day!Cant wait for you guys to hear my new music!”

Had so much fun shooting @thunderstudios with my BFF @billewoodruff. Such a fun day!🌹Cant wait for you guys to hear my new music! A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

“On set making magic with the legendary @tonibraxton ⚡️⚡️My #BFF ,” Woodruff added.

Braxton’s last album was 2014’s ‘Love, Marriage & Divorce’ with Babyface.

Hit next to see more photos from the video shoot.