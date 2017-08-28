News
Toni Braxton Prepping New Music; Shoots Video For New Single ‘Deadwood’
Toni Braxton’s return to the commercial airwaves is up on us.
Back in May (2017), the R&B veteran announced her new single ‘Deadwood,’ but she never released it from her vault. Seems that will change very soon.
Braxton was spotted over the weekend shooting a music video for ‘Deadwood’ with frequent collaborator, director Billie Woodruff.
“Had so much fun shooting @thunderstudios with my BFF @billewoodruff,” Braxton confirmed. “Such a fun day!Cant wait for you guys to hear my new music!”
“On set making magic with the legendary @tonibraxton ⚡️⚡️My #BFF ,” Woodruff added.
Braxton’s last album was 2014’s ‘Love, Marriage & Divorce’ with Babyface.
