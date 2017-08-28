Teyana Taylor Tributes Janet Jackson at MTV VMAs

Teyana Taylor is a huge fan of Janet Jackson, and during her appearance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, the R&B beauty paid homage to the music icon.

Taylor, who took home the “Best Choreography” Moon Person for her appearance in Kanye West’s ‘Fade’ music video, rocked a cropped white t-shirt with “underrated” written on the back and a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg black pants.

Back in 1995, Janet wore the same outfit at the VMAs as she accepted the same award, but her writing on the back said “pervert.” Janet was supporting her brother Michael Jackson during that time while he was fighting child molestation allegations.

This wasn’t the first time Teyana tributed Miss Jackson: In 2012, she recreated Janet’s iconic September 1993 Rolling Stone cover, which also doubled as the cover art for her album “Janet.”

We think Teyana may be trying to convey a message about her next studio album….At least we hope so!

Those abs though!