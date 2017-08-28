Miami songstress Teenear releases the music video for her new song “Love Me Or Leave Me”

Set in a high school, Teenear’s “Love Me Or Leave Me” visual starts with the singer, her friends and potential beau sneaking out of detention for a day of fun. The video was directed by Michael Garcia (who also directed Kodak Black “Tunnel Vision” and Kodak Black’s “Patty Cake”).

“If only it all wasn’t a set! I’d live to take over my old school for a day in real life,” Teenear said about the video.

This song was produced by Louis Bell (who also produced Post Malone’s “Congratulations” and DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber’s “Let Me Love You”)

Watch Teenear’s ditch day adventures below:

@TeenearR