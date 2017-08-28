Fifth Harmony used their performance during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday to throw some shade at former member Camila Cabello, all while showing the world that they are mighty with the remaining four members.

During the opening portion of the performance, the quartet launched with five members, but once the beat dropped, the fifth person — obviously implied to be former frontwoman Cabello — was thrown backwards off the stage in a stunt.

Cabello abruptly left the group last year reportedly without telling members Kordei, Jauregui, Hansen, and Brooke the news first.

Following the jab, rapper Gucci Mane and his fiancée Keyshia Ka’oir joined the group on stage for a show-stopping performance of their collaborative single, “Down.”

The group also won ‘Best Pop Video’ for “Down,” featuring Gucci and was nominated for song of the summer; competing against Cabello, who received a nomination for her track, “OMG.”

“This is such a monumental moment for us right now, this is so special…,” member Ally Brooke Hernandez told the crowd at California’s The Forum during their acceptance speech. Growing emotional as she addressed her bandmates Dinah Jane Hansen, Normani Kordei, and Lauren Jauregui, she added, “I love you all so much, I’m so glad we’re in this together. I had a vision for us and I’m so grateful for how far we’ve come, and I love you guys with all my heart.”

Fifth Harmony released their third, self-titled studio album — their first without Cabello — on Friday (Aug 25). Cabello’s debut solo album, “The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.” drops Sept. 22.

A video of 5H performing “Angel” and “Down” at the VMAs can be viewed below: