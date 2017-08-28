International superstar Ed Sheeran surprised many during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards by hitting the stage and performing his smash single, “Shape of You.”

During the performance, rapper Lil Uzi made an appearance, blessing fans with an extra remix verse of the record.

The two then teamed up for a new spin on Uzi’s hit single “XO TOUR Llif3” with Sheeran offering a fresh new take.

Sheeran’s night got even better; he won the inaugural ‘Artist of The Year’ Moon person by beating out Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Lorde and Kendrick Lamar.

“This is only my second ever VMA and yeah this is still mad,” Sheeran said when he took the stage, keeping his speech short but sending a heartfelt “thank you” and “cheers” to all his fans.