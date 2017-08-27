Kendrick Lamar Wants SZA to Win a VMA

R&B artist SZA is nominated for Best New Artist at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, and she has a huge cheerleader in her corner as she vies for the win.

TDE labelmate Kendrick Lamar, who secured eight nominations of his own, says SZA’s recognition is “well-deserved” and says she “needs to win.”

“I watched her slave over and over to make a masterpiece that not only represents her, but represents women all over the world,” Kendrick told MTV. “[CTRL] is a record where it touched so many demographics — not only just women, but men. Something that we all can feel. It touched so many different spaces and connected with so many people. There’s nothing much more I can say — she needs to win.”

SZA released her debut album, CTRL, earlier this year.

Find out if SZA will win her first Moon Man during the 2017 VMAs at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In related news, Along with Kendrick Lamar, several artists will perform during the awards including Alessia Cara, The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, and Fifth Harmony.

Alessia Cara received four nominations for the VMAs including the coveted, “Video of the Year,” “Best Direction,” and the newly-introduced “Best Fight Against The System,” which celebrates videos that inspire viewers to stand up and fight injustice, for her hit song “Scars to Your Beautiful.” She also received a nod for “Best Dance” for her song, “Stay.”