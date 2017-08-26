Keri Hilson Updates on Status of Long-Delayed Third Album

.Will Keri Hilson’s third studio album ever see daylight? According to the R&B songstress, it will arrive soon, but she has to handle some “business” first.

After a Twitter follower wrote that she’s been waiting for the project, Hilson responded with “I know. And I appreciate everyone who feels like this. I promise I have a GREAT () album (or 2). There’s some business in the way…”

I know. And I appreciate everyone who feels like this. I promise I have a GREAT () album (or 2). There’s some business in the way… https://t.co/O7vFmopCY7 — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) August 24, 2017

It’s unclear what “business” Hilson has to handle, and if she’s having issues with her label, nonetheless, fans will surely be happy with a new LP.

Hilson’s last album, No Boys Allowed, was released back in December 2010, almost seven years ago.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on “The Real,” the “Pretty Girl Rock” R&B artist revealed the working title of her long-delayed LP, tentatively called L.I.A.R. (Love Is a Religion), and she also shared the meaning.

“Love is the one thing that requires sacrifice,” Hilson said. “There are so many similarities between religion and love. If we believe this will work, then we will do what it takes, and we will be obedient. We will do what it takes to make it work. It’s religious. It’s like … you gotta be that committed to making love work.”