Fergie drops off another song from the upcoming sequel to her solo debut, ‘The Dutchess;’ this one is called “You Already Know,” and features rapper Nicki Minaj.

On the track, the Black Eyed Peas leading lady tributes Big Daddy Kane, reciting lyrics from classics like “Set It Off” and “Warm It Up” over an instrumental that pulls inspiration from Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock’s “It Takes Two.”

“You Already Know” follows previously released cuts “Life Goes On,” “L.A.LOVE (la la),” featuring YG, and “Hungry,” featuring Rick Ross.

‘Double Dutchess’ is due out on September 22, and Ferg recently spoke out about the delay.

“I definitely have felt so much pressure on a timeline and thought I could get it done so much faster than I could,” she states. “You keep moving and keep moving and sometimes it feels like you can’t get things done fast enough. I think any mom can relate with that. I’m telling people, ‘The album’s coming,’ but I feel like the boy who cried wolf. My gosh. It’s so embarrassing. I’m so ready to release it to the world and I’m sorry it took so damn long. I just didn’t want to release a half done album and regret it the rest of my life.”

In addition to the album, Fergie will release her first visual album “experience,” Double Dutchess: Seeing Double.

Fergie – Hungry ft. Rick Ross:

About the release, Fergie comments, “It’s finally here! I’ve spent a long time-many late, late nights-writing and working to make Double Dutchess perfect. I wanted to make a visual experience too, because there’s a special story here that’s really close to my heart. This is my vision. I feel like it truly represents who I am on every level, and I hope you love it as much as I do. I’ll see everyone on the road soon!”

Check out the full tracklisting:

Hungry (feat. Rick Ross)

Like It Ain’t Nuttin’

You Already Know (feat. Nicki Minaj)

Just Like You

A Little Work

Life Goes On

M.I.L.F. $

Save It Til Morning

Enchanté (Carine) (feat. Axl Jack)

Tension

L.A.LOVE (la la) (feat. YG)

Love Is Blind

Love Is Pain

Next up, she makes her first live appearance supporting the record with a headlining set at Rock In Rio in Brazil, September 16, 2017. The concert will be livestreamed on the new LiveXLive Digital Music Network.