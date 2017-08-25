R&B Music Videos
Chris Brown – Pills & Automobiles Ft. Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Kodak Black
Chris Brown taps Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Kodak Black for some amusement park fun in his latest music video for “Pills & Automobiles.”
In the summery clip, the Grammy-winning R&B artist shows off his dance moves while several bikini-clad women pop their booties in the water park.
The models continue their twerk-filled behaviors as Brown’s collaborators drop their rhymes.
“Pills & Automobiles” follows a recently released video for “Questions.” Both records will appear on Brown’s forthcoming eighth studio album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, slated to arrive on Halloween (Oct 31).