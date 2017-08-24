Watch: Jazmine Sullivan Cameos In GoldLink’s ‘Meditation’ Video

Back in March, the animated video for rapper GoldLink’s single “Meditation” ft. Jasmine Sullivan and producer KAYTRANADA dropped. Now, an even more elaborate visual has surfaced to tell the story.

The visual takes place in a club where GoldLink sees a woman who catches his eye: the problem? She’s with another guy. Jasmine is seen in the ladies restroom with other women as they perform a flirty routine in the mirror. GoldLink then is seen dancing with his love interest, which upsets her date; the slight betrayal causes a stir and tension builds, causing a fight. The night ends up in gunshots before the screen turns black.

Ray J cameos in the clip, as well. Watch below!