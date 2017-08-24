Mack Wilds Releases New Videos, “Explore” & “Bonnie & Clyde” Ft. Wale

Mack Wilds releases visuals for “Explore” and “Bonnie & Clyde” ft. Wale, from his latest project After Hours.

The sensual videos directed by Charles Todd and Mack Wilds, both tell the story of temptation that follows you, and the repercussions of giving in. When asked about inspiration both Mack and Charles said, “This film explores the idea of that fleeting love – how a blend of desire and curiosity lead us down a path we’ll willingly follow. At times, we lose ourselves to lust with no regard for the consequences of our actions… But we’re only human, right?”

Watch both sensual visuals below:

AfterHours is the sophomore release from Mack following his first album New York: A Love Story released in 2013.

