T-Pain shocked a lot of people back in 2014 when he performed for NPR’s Tiny Desk — it was the first time many people heard Pain’s singing voice without the autotune vocal effect he made popular on released records in the last decade.

The video went viral in ’14, with many people being very impressed by Pain’s ability to carry a tune without the digitized vocal effect. Now, three years later, Pain will bring his acoustic stylings to six cities in October on a short acoustic tour. Rappers Smino and Felly will accompany as supporting acts. The tour will begin October in San Francisco with stops in New York, Chicago, Boston and more.

Pain recently told NPR, “The love and respect I’ve received from my NPR performance has not only shown a different side of me to fans, but it also has introduced me to a whole different set of fans,” he continued. “All I see on social media is how all my fans want to see this in person, live, with their own eyes.”

Check out the dates in Pain’s IG post below:

Hitting the road this October for an Acoustic Tour! I wanted to do something different for you guys…performing some of my favorite songs in a way you’ve never seen or heard. Tickets on sale this Friday at tpaintour.com #TPainAcousticTour A post shared by T-Pain (@tpain) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

October 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

October 5 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

October 15 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

October 24 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

October 25 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

October 30 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall