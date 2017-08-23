Rob Moss Drops Gritty Video For New Single, ‘Ungrateful’

Rising artist Rob Moss highlights the importance of gratitude on his new song “Ungrateful,” a 90’s style R&B/Hip-Hop-Soul record with a bouncy production that rides the cuff of a 90’s bop accompanied by harmony, soulful belts, and honest lyricism.

Lyrically the song is built on depth, inspiration, substance and gratitude. The music video shot was Sgor in Malibu CA, and the luminous visual adds to the overall feeling of the current-yet-classic style heard in the song. This is the first single from Rob’s forthcoming EP entitled “GODLY“.

Watch below:

From Detroit but currently residing in L.A., Rob attended the Detroit High School Of Performing arts, majoring in vocal music. With famous alums Aaliyah and Robert Curry of Day26, Robert plans to be the next famous alum of the prestigious school.While in high school Rob toured with several stage plays, having to complete senior year of high school on the road with the likes of Ginuwine, LisaRaye McCoy, Robin Givens, Drew Sidora, Leon, Tichina Arnold and Terrell Carter in the stage plays “Church Girl” and “Why Do Good Girls Like Bad Boyz.”

After his first year of college in Chicago IL he started writing and his first E.P entitled Easy. In 2014, Rob dropped out of college and moved to New York City to pursue music full time. During that time he performed at The the famous Apollo theater, placing numerous times in legendary “Amatuer Night Competition, and recorded his debut mixtape “Lover, Loner, Stoner” with recording artist Ted Park. The project was a dark spin on his sound to reflect the hardships of rejection and loneliness while living in NYC.

For more info visit robmossmusic.com

@_RobMoss