Ledisi Performs Her Newest Single ‘High’ At BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock’

Last night (Aug 22), fans got a chance to see multi-Grammy nominated vocal powerhouse Ledisi rock the Black Girls Rock stage in their annual televised awards show on BET.

Ledisi performed her rising hit song “High” for the first time and received a standing ovation as her voice soared over the crowd taking them to new heights.

Also check out the official video HERE. “High” will appear on Ledisi’s forthcoming album, Let Love Rule, the follow-up to 2014’s ‘The Truth.’ The set will arrive on September 22.

