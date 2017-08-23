Connect with us

India Arie and Tyrese Honor Roberta Flack On ‘Black Girls Rock’

India Arie and Tyrese Honor Roberta Flack On ‘Black Girls Rock’

It’s not too often Roberta Flack gets her props, but last night (Aug. 22) at Black Girls Rock 2017, the legendary R&B songstress got her flowers of recognition for her career and musical contributions.

To honor her, India.Arie took to the BGR stage to perform Flack’s 1972 hit “First Time I Ever Saw Your Face.” Then Tyrese joined Arie for the Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack duet, “Where Is the Love,” and they sound amazing! Their voices blend well together — seriously, they should think about re-recording the duet!

