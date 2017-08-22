Las Vegas based R&B artist JR Castro delivers the visual to his track “Sexpectations” directed by Philly Fly Boy.

In the sexy video, Castro paints a picture of all the freaky things he’s going to do in the bedroom. The provocative love-making jam (produced by The Audibles and Pyro) finds JR wooing his woman with a confident tone as he assures her that he can fill any and every erotic fantasy.

Watch below:

“Sexpectations” is the first single and title track to Castros’ forthcoming EP Sexpectations Vol 1, which is set to drop soon. The project features guest appearances from Quavo (of Migos), Timbaland, Kid Ink, Terrance Martin and more. Purchase “Sexpectations” on all digital platforms HERE.

@JRCastroLV

