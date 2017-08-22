Music superstars Rihanna and Jay Z were evacuated from Britain’s V Festival on Sunday night after a group of eager and unruly fans crashed their backstage party area.

Rihanna was celebrating with Hov following his headlining set at the Chelmsford, Essex leg of the two-site music festival when the security scare occurred, prompting their teams to swoop in and whisk them away.

A brawl reportedly ensued backstage with the fans and event officials, leaving multiple staff members injured.

“It was terrifying,” an eyewitness told The Sun. “One man smacked a steward in the mouth twice. Another stomped on one of the steward’s chests. He was taken to the first aid tent.”

The witness added, “No one knew what to do, and security completely lost control. It was very serious.”

The event marked the first time Jay Z had performed songs from his new album ‘4:44’ live.

Jay also paid homage to late Linkin Park rocker Chester Bennington by playing Numb/Encore, their popular mash-up, which is featured on their collaborative 2004 album, ‘Collision Course.’

Bennington committed suicide at his California home in July.