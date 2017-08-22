R. Kelly Slapped With New Underage Sex Allegation

R. Kelly’s circus of drama surrounding an alleged sex “cult” is still growing.

A new lady, Jerhonda Pace, is accusing the Pied Piper of R&B of mentally and physically abusing her.

Pace claims she met Kelly in 2008, when she was 15 while attending his child pornography trial.

Wait…what?

According to BuzzFeed, Pace, now 24, claims she told Kelly in July 2009 that she was 16, after they had already begun an intimate relationship, and he supposedly told her to lie about her age and tell people she was 19. The legal age of consent in the state of Illinois is 17.

Pace says she dated Kelly for eight months, during which time she says she was told to follow a set of “rules” while spending time at Kelly’s Olympia Fields, Illinois, home, including asking permission to use the bathroom, shower or eat.

Pace alleges that the R&B artist became violent in January 2010, when he observed her texting one of her friends. “I was slapped and I was choked and I was spit on,” she told Buzzfeed, adding that that was the moment she ended the relationship.

Through her attorney, Chicago’s Susan E. Loggans, Pace reached a settlement with Kelly, but she insists she is breaking the non-disclosure agreement and coming forward because of a friend she introduced to Kelly’s group.

“If I can speak out and I can help them get out of that situation, that’s what I will do,” she said. “He’s brainwashed them really bad, and it kind of reminds me of Charles Manson. I just really hope I can help these women out… Kelly needs to be stopped.”

Kelly”s representatives have also released a statement:

“The allegations against Mr. Kelly are false, and are being made by individuals known to be dishonest,” the statement reads. “It is clear these continuing stories are the result of the effort of those with personal agendas who are working in concert to interfere with and damage his career. Mr. Kelly again denies any and all wrong doing and is taking appropriate legal action to protect himself from ongoing defamation.”

As previously reported, Kelly has been in the headlines after BuzzFeed published a story claiming the R&B singer manipulated six women living in properties he rents in Atlanta, Georgia and Chicago, Illinois, forcing them into an alleged sex “cult.” Two sets of parents and three former members of his inner circle support the claims.

Kelly has vehemently denied the claims.