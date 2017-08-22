Demi Lovato To Sing National Anthem At Mayweather/McGregor Fight

According to Sports Illustrated’s Mike Dyce, the highly-anticipated match-up between boxer Floyd Mayweather and MMA fighter Connor McGregor will be ushered in by the patriotic sounds of Demi Lovato; the 25-year-old has been chosen to sing the national anthem for the brawl. Dyce made the announcement today on Twitter.

Lovato’s musical presence at the T-Mobile Arena inside the MGM Grand is actually a fitting one, seeing that she’s dated many fighters in the past, including MMA star Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and Luke Rockhold, according to Page Six.

The fight will go down on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 pm EST. For more info on the fight, click HERE.