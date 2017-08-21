Luke James – Drip (Lyric Video)

Luke James has been putting his acting talents to work, most recently he appeared on HBO’s hit series ‘Insecure,’ but music is still his baby.

To quell fans thirst, the R&B heartthrob reveals the intoxicating song and lyric video for “Drip.” In the clip, a shirtless Luke is front and center for the camera as he melts souls with his heartstrings pulling deliver. The visual is reminiscent to D’Angelo’s classic “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”

The funky, eclectic track sees Luke singing about mentally and physically satisfying his lady.

“Feeling on your booty, but I’d rather feel on your soul / Girl I know you ain’t Janet / But I like you in Control,” he sings. “Baby deal with your emotion; dive into the ocean / Everything is open; you’re the one that chosen.”

Earlier this year, Luke James expanded his fan base by playing Johnny Gill in BET’s ‘The New Edition Story.’ He is currently prepping his much-anticipated sophomore album, Joy.

Let it “Drip” with Luke James below.