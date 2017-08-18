Connect with us

Louam – No Time

Published on

Norwegian R&B artist Louam takes us on a nostalgic ride back to the ’90s in the music video for her brand new single, “No Time.”

In the clip, the rising songstress shows off her New York City vibe as she sings in front of a color, spray painted storefront as well as other prominent locations.

“No Time,” produced by Norwegian producer JNS, follows up the previously released offering, “Freaky Things.” Both records will appear on Louam’s upcoming debut album, due later this year.

“No Time” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, Deezer and other digital services.

