Eric Bellinger Wants to “Be The Change” in These Tough Times

Eric Bellinger is doing his part to evoke social change in America.

Using his art as his platform, the R&B singer takes to the streets of Los Angeles to empower others in the music video for his new song, “Be The Change.”

“I’m starting with me / Yeah, imma make a difference baby / If you coming with me, you better start listening baby,” launches Bellinger. He later adds, “Before you give up on life, just give love a try.”

An acoustic guitar player backs him as he spreads love and calls on others to do the same. The visual also includes clips of President Donal Trump’s controversial statements as well footage from events surrounding the Civil Rights Movement, Jim Crow demonstration, and the protests in Charlottesville.

The song and visual comes on the heels of the racially-charged events that took place in in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend, which left one person dead.

“Felt I needed to share something given everything that has been going on in Charlottesville,” wrote Eric on Instagram. The post also includes a quote from inconic former South African president, Nelson Mandela.

Watch the inspirational video below: