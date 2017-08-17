Connect with us

ICYMI: Apple ‘Up Next’ Artist Daniel Caesar Performs on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

In his first appearance on late-night television, Toronto singer Daniel Caesar performed a medley of his singles “Get You” and “We Find Love” on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” last night (Aug 16). Backed by a band and eight background singers wearing all black, Caesar sang both of his groovalicious tunes.

Caesar, who was announced as the latest Apple ‘Up Next’ artist earlier in the day, joins the ranks of Khalid, 6lack and others who have been selected as part of Apple’s artist development program, which was launched this April.

“It’s been amazing to witness Daniel Caesar’s journey up to this point,” says Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, who was also on Corden last night.  “He has one of the most exciting and tasteful voices in modern music.”

Caesar’s debut album Freudian will be available on iTunes starting on August 25th.

Watch Caesar’s stirring performance below:

Caesar’s music is filled with gospel undertones, his voice melodic and unique. Daniel’s fans can catch him this fall when he heads out on tour in the U.S. and Canada.

