Brotherly duo Blaq Tuxedo (Darius and Dom Logan) return with the video for “Us,” a tender ballad about trust and how couples can often bring the best out in one another.

The video finds the two brothers emoting into the camera in close-up, singing under flickering lights, intercut with images of a beautiful woman who represents the object of their affections.

“Us” is a highlight from ABA (Art By Accident), their first studio release as Blaq Tuxedo (they previous performed as D&D), a diverse song collection with rap-n-b bangers of every stripe and flavor.

Watch “Us” below: