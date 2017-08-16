As part of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” series co-opted by Apple Music, John Legend and Alicia Keys took the driver and passenger seats respectfully for a spin around the block as they sang impromptu tunes with Corden in the backseat.

In the episode, each artist took turns belting out their popular tracks, but in the sneak peek (below), Corden challenged them by giving them mundane things to sing, and it turned into an impromtu jam session.

Keys and Legend sang about everything from natural deodorant to medical side effects (erections lasting more than 4 hours). The result is pretty hilarious.

Watch below:

