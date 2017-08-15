X-Factor’s Rachel Crow Is All Grown Up In ‘Dime’ Video

You may remember Rachel Crow as the cherubic 13-year-old on the first season of the U.S. version of The X Factor, finishing in 5th place overall. Now the singer/actress is back as a 19-year-old and ready to show the world she’s all grown up with her first single, “Dime.”

She recently dropped the visual, which shows Crow who playfully gets back at a love interest. Barring her midriff, and rocking a luscious mane of golden curls, Crow hits up a diner and a drive-in move with her girls. They offer some choreography and she shows a boy who’s boss.

Watch below:

Since her tenure on X-Factor, Rachel went to Sundance with her Netflix film Deidra and Laney Rob a Train. In June, she was Muscial.ly’s “Next Wave” winner. Coming up, Rachel’s been cast in the next Transformers film, The Bumblebee Movie.

@iamrachelcrow