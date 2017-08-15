Video: Young RJ – Issues ft. BJ The Chicago Kid

Continuing on the road to his solo-debut Blaq RoyalT, Slum Village’s Young RJ treats fans to his new video “Issues” featuring BJ The Chicago Kid.

“Issues” is a creative collaboration between two artists that share a similar artistry and background. The pair previously collaborated together on “Expressive,” which was included on Slum Village’s YES album and the duo link up again as RJ delivers thought provoking lyrics with ‪BJ the Chicago Kid finessing the track with his soulful vocals and paint a picture of our current political climate, inner cities, and of course… personal inner demons.

With the “Issues” video, RJ uses an uncommon, cutting edge approach for this serious subject matter; weaving in a very diverse cast and showing that regardless of race and or ethnicity, we all have the same problems and share the same “issues.”

“In my vast travels around the world I have come to realize that 16 bars can affect people’s lives in many ways; everyone is experiencing the same problems and have the same issues” Young RJ laments. “The hood is not just a black/brown problem confined to the inner city.”

“Issues” is the third single and video from RJ’s forthcoming Blaq RoyalT, which is slated to be released on Oct. 10th.