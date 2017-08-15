Robert Yancy, Son of The Late Natalie Cole, Dead at 39

39-year-old Robert Yancy, the son of late soul legend Natalie Cole, and the grandson of Nat King Cole has died.

A friend discovered Robert’s body on Monday night in his San Fernando Valley apartment after going to check up on him when he hadn’t heard from him in a few days.

According to authorities, Robert died of a heart attack. Law enforcement tells TMZ, pending an autopsy, they have listed his cause of death as natural, but the results could change once the autopsy and toxicology tests are complete.

Currently, no drugs or foul play are evident, and family members say Robert had never abused drugs and was “turning his life around.”

As you know, Natalie famously battled drug addiction throughout her life until her 2015 death. Her cause of death was congestive heart failure.

According to TMZ, Robert’s father also died young (34) of a heart attack, so it could be genetic.