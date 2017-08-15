The-Dream Welcomes Eighth Child, Daughter Maverick

Grammy-winning recording artist and songwriter The-Dream adds another member to his growing village.

This week, the “I Luv Your Girl” crooner and his wife, LaLonne Nash, welcomed their third child together, baby girl Maverick.

The-Dream confirmed the great news on Instagram by sharing a photo of his new bundle of joy’s footprints. “She’s finally here, Happy Birthday ‘Maverick’ it’s your day,” he wrote. “#Blessing also she’s living proof IUDs might not workmeant to be!”

He followed the post by sharing the first public photo of his daughter, writing, “Fresh Out. She was sooooooo Hungry!”

Fresh Out! She was sooooooo Hungry! A post shared by THE-DREAM (@thekingdream) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

Lalonne also joined in on the announcement. “Happy Birthday Maverick,” she wrote. “Our precious baby girl is here! You were determined to be here. My IUD couldn’t stop your spirit & being. Truly Blessed!!!”

The couple calls out IUD, which is an intrauterine device used to prevent pregnancy. It’s supposed to have a high preventive rate but didn’t work for the couple.

Maverick joins brothers Lord and Heir. The-Dream also have five other kids outside of his current marriage: He has three children with ex-wife and R&B singer Nivea, a daughter with ex-wife Christina Milian, and a son with ex-girlfriend Lydia Nam.

Congrats to the happy couple!

As far as the music side goes, The-Dream is prepping his next studio album, Love Affair, the follow-up to last year’s ‘Love You to Death’ EP.