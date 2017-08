Bryson Tiller has been riding high with his feature on DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” ft. Rihanna.

But late last night (Aug. 14), Tiller took to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to perform some of his own solo music, specifically “Run Me Dry,” a tune from his sophomore album True To Self.

Surrounded by fog and classical renaissance-like fixtures and statues and backed by a band, Tiller performed his island-tinged tune.

Watch below: