Video: Rodrael – Deserve That

With his desire to connect with women who have experienced mentally and physically abusive relationships with men, rising Bay Area singer/singer Rodrael delivers a strong message and visual for his single “Deserve That,” found on his debut Show ‘Em EP!

In an exclusive interview with VENTS Magazine, Rodrael says about the message of the song and video:

“Deserve That” is about women, both family and friends who I know who have been in both physically and mentally abusive relationships. I am telling those women that they don’t “deserve that.” In the first verse, I address a young woman who is being mistreated by her boyfriend. Whereas, in the second verse I address the guy who is treating her wrong, and how the women who raised him taught him better values than to mistreat women. Musically, “Deserve That” is a nostalgic 90s R&B record. Specifically, there is a sample used from Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.” Additionally, I tribute Queen Latifah’s “U.N.I.T.Y” in the pre-hook.”

Watch below: