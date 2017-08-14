Connect with us

En Vogue Performs ‘Free Your Mind’ On ABC’s ‘Boy Band’

News

En Vogue Performs ‘Free Your Mind’ On ABC’s ‘Boy Band’

Published on

En Vogue prove time after time they still kill it after nearly 30 years in the game!

Last week on ABC’s most recent episode of “Boy Band,” En Vogue’s Cindy Herron, Terry Ellis, and Rhona Bennett slayed the stage with an energetic performance of “Free Your Mind.” The seasoned veterans rocked the house and showed the boy band hopefuls how to truly embody chemistry on stage!

Watch En Vogue light up the stage below:

En Vogue is preparing to release their first new CD in 13 years, Electric Café. The trio recently wrapped up their supporting role on the “Three Stripes Tour” with BBD.

More About: En Vogue

Around The Web

1 Comment
  • Emmett Dawson

    These ladies are amazing. Can’t wait to hear some new music. Keep us posted Singersroom!

More in News

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

5.1KFollowers
Advertisement

Trending

teenear-love-me-or-leave-me-fetty-wap

Music

Teenear – Love Me or Leave Me Ft. Fetty Wap
Lianne La Havas - Tokyo

R&B Music Videos

Lianne La Havas – Tokyo
bruno-mars

News

Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims
Advertisement
To Top