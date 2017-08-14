En Vogue Performs ‘Free Your Mind’ On ABC’s ‘Boy Band’

En Vogue prove time after time they still kill it after nearly 30 years in the game!

Last week on ABC’s most recent episode of “Boy Band,” En Vogue’s Cindy Herron, Terry Ellis, and Rhona Bennett slayed the stage with an energetic performance of “Free Your Mind.” The seasoned veterans rocked the house and showed the boy band hopefuls how to truly embody chemistry on stage!

Watch En Vogue light up the stage below:

En Vogue is preparing to release their first new CD in 13 years, Electric Café. The trio recently wrapped up their supporting role on the “Three Stripes Tour” with BBD.