On the heels of announcing that he is donating $1 million to the Flint, Michigan water crisis fund, music superstar Bruno Mars unwraps the music video for his smash single, ‘Versace on the Floor.’

In the heartwarming and sensual clip, co-directed by Mars and Cameron Duddy, he is accompanied by his beautiful co-star Zendaya as the two vibe out to the record in adjoining hotel rooms.

In his room, a Versace rocking Mars sits at a piano to deliver the eargasmic song while Zendaya listens by her wall in her room. “There’s no reason to hide what we’re feeling inside,” sings Mars as she bites her lips.

Zendaya broadcast her excitement for the video following its release: “Oh did I forget to mention…I did a video with the flyest man out here?” she wrote Twitter. “When the flyest man out here calls you for one of the flyest songs out..you make it happen.”

On a recent episode of Lip ‘Sync Battle,’ Zendaya dressed up as Mars and gave a riveting performance of his single “24K Magic.” It was only right that she teamed with him in some shape or form.

Mars is currently on a sold out world tour in support of his latest album, 24K Magic. The finale of the tour will see the singer take to the stage on November 11 at The Forum in Los Angeles.

In related news, Zendaya encouraged young people to speak out against injustice, as she accepted the Choice Summer Movie Actress honor at the Teen Choice Awards. Her speech comes on the heels of the deadly white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

“Right now I want to talk to all of the young people in the audience,” she said before addressing “all of the injustice and the hatred that is happening not only in the world, but our country.”

“I need you to be educated, I need you to listen,” she adds. “I need you to pay attention. I need you to go ahead and understand that you have a voice, and it is OK to use it when you see something bad happen.”