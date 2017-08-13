Lianne La Havas – Tokyo

English songstress Lianne La Havas issues a music video for her thought-provoking song, ‘Tokyo,’ a record from her Grammy-nominated sophomore album, Blood.

In the clip, directed by Ravi Dhar, Lianne is irradiated by bright lights as she travels the city singing her tales of loneliness.

Lianne penned ‘Tokyo’ with Matt Hales, the producer behind her debut album, Is Your Love Big Enough? She previously spoke to Billboard about the unbelonging, isolated state of mind that the song represents.

“The song ‘Tokyo’ is about the loneliness you feel when you’re going from place to place,” she said. “Tokyo seemed like the best place to discuss that: It’s such a bustling city, but you can feel so alone there.”

She added: “The movie Lost in Translation is about that – it was in our minds when we were writing.”

Watch ‘Tokyo’ below: